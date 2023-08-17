Thursday, August 17, 2023
     
NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in

Aspirants can apply for the NEET PG round 2 counselling against the All India Quota (AIQ) online through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2023 13:53 IST
NEET PG round 2 registration, NEET PG round 2 counselling
Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG round 2 registration begins today

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023 round 2 counselling today, August 18. Aspirants can apply for the NEET PG round 2 counselling against the All India Quota (AIQ) online through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Along with this, the MCC has extended the last date of resignation from the NEET PG round 1 counselling 2023 by one day, August 18.

The tentative seat matrix for NEET PG round 2 will be announced on August 18. The registration process for second round counselling will be held between August 17 and August 22, 2023. Once the seat matrix is released, candidates will be able to fill in the choices in the order of priority and lock their preferences from August 19 to 22.

MCC will conduct the seat allotment process between August 23 and August 24, while the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 25, 2023. Candidates who will get selected in the round 2 allocations will have to upload the necessary documents August 26. Applicants can report at the allotted college and confirm their joining between August 27 and September 4, 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Date

Event

Dates

NEET PG Round 2 registration, fee payment

August 17 to August 22, 2023

Choice filling, Locking

August 19 to August 22, 2023 (upto 11:55 PM)

Choice-locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM of August 22

Processing of seat allotment

August 23 to August 24, 2023

NEET PG Round 2 seat allotment result

August 25, 2023

Uploading of documents by candidates on portal

August 26, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

August 27 to September 4, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register?

  • Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  • Go to the PG Medical tab and click on the registration link
  • Fill in the application form as instructed and upload documents
  • Pay the counselling registration fee and click on the submit button
  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
