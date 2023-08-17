NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG round 2 registration begins today

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023 round 2 counselling today, August 18. Aspirants can apply for the NEET PG round 2 counselling against the All India Quota (AIQ) online through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Along with this, the MCC has extended the last date of resignation from the NEET PG round 1 counselling 2023 by one day, August 18.

The tentative seat matrix for NEET PG round 2 will be announced on August 18. The registration process for second round counselling will be held between August 17 and August 22, 2023. Once the seat matrix is released, candidates will be able to fill in the choices in the order of priority and lock their preferences from August 19 to 22.

MCC will conduct the seat allotment process between August 23 and August 24, while the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 25, 2023. Candidates who will get selected in the round 2 allocations will have to upload the necessary documents August 26. Applicants can report at the allotted college and confirm their joining between August 27 and September 4, 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Date

Event Dates NEET PG Round 2 registration, fee payment August 17 to August 22, 2023 Choice filling, Locking August 19 to August 22, 2023 (upto 11:55 PM) Choice-locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM of August 22 Processing of seat allotment August 23 to August 24, 2023 NEET PG Round 2 seat allotment result August 25, 2023 Uploading of documents by candidates on portal August 26, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute August 27 to September 4, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register?