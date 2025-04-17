NEET PG 2025 registration begins - check eligibility, how to apply, fee, more NEET PG 2025 registration window has been opened on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. Candidates willing to register themselves for the NEET PG 2025 can do so by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.

New Delhi:

The National board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the registration portal for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate courses today, April 17. Candidates who are willing to appear in the NEET PG 2025 exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in. The last date for submitting the application forms is May 7. The edit window will remain available between May 9 and 13.

NEET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2025, in two computer based shifts. The admit cards for the same will be released on June 11. Candidates can check how to apply, fee, eligibility norms, and other details below.

Who can apply?

Any candidate having an MBBS degree from a recognised medical institute, who has completed an internship, is eligible to apply for the NEET PG examination. However, the student should also have a permanent/ provisional registration certificate of the MBBS degree issued by the Medical Council of India.

How to apply for NEET PG 2025 exam?

Visit the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the 'NEET PG 2025 registration'

It will redirect you to a new window.

Register yourself by providing essential details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the NEET PG 2025 application form for future reference.

NEET PG 2025: Documents Required

1. Passport-size photograph (not older than 3 months)

2. Print copy of the signature (JPEG/ JPG)

3. Left-hand thumb impression (JPEG/ JPG)

4. Valid photo ID proof

5. MBBS degree certificate/ Provisional pass certificate

6. Permanent or Provisional Registration Certificate

7. Internship Completion Certificate

8. Category Certificate (if applicable)

9. PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET PG 2025: Application Fee

General - Rs 3,500/-

Reserved Category - Rs 2,500/-

Payment Mode: Debit/Credit/Net Banking

These Institutes don't accept NEET Scores

AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS

PGIMER, Chandigarh

JIPMER, Puducherry

NIMHANS, Bengaluru

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum

Direct link to apply online