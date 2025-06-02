NEET PG 2025 exam postponed, new dates soon The NEET PG 2025 exam date has been postponed. This decision follows a directive from the Supreme Court of India, which instructed that the examination be conducted in a single shift to ensure transparency and fairness. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET-PG). This decision comes after a directive from the Supreme Court, which required that the examination be held in a single shift to ensure transparency and fairness. According to the official notice released by NBE, the NEET PG 2025 exam will now be conducted in a single shift. Due to the need for additional test centres to accommodate this format, the new dates for NEET PG 2025 will be announced shortly. The NEET PG 2025 examination is intended for medical graduates in India who aspire to pursue postgraduate medical courses. It is administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and serves as the gateway to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs across the country.

What did the official notice say?

The official notice reads, ''Honable Supreme Court of India in W.P. No. 456/2025 (Aditi & Ors Versus National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences & Ors) has ordered that ''we accordingly, direct the respondents to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET PG 2025, examination in one shift, duly ensuring that complete transparency is maintained and secure centres are identified and commissioned.''

''Accordingly, NBEMS will conduct NEET PG 2025 in a single shift. NEET PG 2025, scheduled to be conducted on June 15, has been postponed to arrange more test centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for the conduct of NEET PG shall be notified shortly'', it added.

NEET PG 2025 exam city slip

Earlier, the NEET PG 2025 exam city slip was scheduled to be released on June 2, which is now postponed. Details on exam city slip, admit card release date, and exam dates will be communicated in due course. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.