NEET PG 2024: NBEMS releases test cities list at natboard.edu.in; selection facilities begin today

NEET PG 2024 exam cities: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a list of exam centers for the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. The medical entrance exam will take place at 185 exam centers nationwide for admission to various Post Graduate programs. The option to select the NEET PG 2024 test city is now open, starting today, July 19. Registered candidates can select their preferred NEET PG 2024 exam city on the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The deadline to choose the preferred NEET PG exam cities 2024 is July 22, until 11:55 pm. To select the NEET PG exam cities 2024, candidates need to log in to their existing accounts and choose their preferred exam cities again. The exam will only be conducted in the cities listed by NBEMS.

As per the schedule, NEET PG 2024 will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts. The official notice reads, 'On account of additional security measures being taken by NBEMS and MoHFW (Govt. of India), this examination shall now be conducted in 185 test cities across the country'. The test city and test centre communicated in the admit cards issued earlier for NEET PG 2024 which was to be held on 23rd June 2024 shall no longer be valid,” it added.

Allotted cities to be informed via mail, admit card on Aug 8

The medical board will inform all concerned candidates about their allotted cities via mail on 29th July 2024 at their registered email IDs. The test centre venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card which shall be released on 8th August 2024 at NBEMS website.

Those who will not be able to exercise the choice of shift (Morning or Afternoon) in which they shall be allowed to take the examination. The examination timings for both the shifts shall be notified in due course.