NEET PG 2024 exam to be conducted on THIS date! check latest updates

Following the postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024, there has been a lot of speculation and rumours about the announcement of the new exam dates. Recently, a source from the officials has revealed that the medical entrance exam for postgraduate admissions is likely to take place in mid-August. The revised date for the exam is expected to be announced this week. However, the exact date is still uncertain. All candidates are advised to stay updated by checking the official website.

Officials discussed preparedness for NEET PG

On July 1, a meeting was held in the Union home ministry wherein the officials from the health ministry, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Cyber Cell officials discussed the preparedness for the NEET-PG, which is to be held online.

''Besides the NEET-PG, the meeting was held to evaluate the robustness of the system for the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, which is scheduled for July 6," a source said.

Monday's meeting was held to check the ''robustness'' of the system for the conduct of the exam in the coming days, the sources added.

It was learnt that the TCS top brass briefed the meeting about the various aspects of the exam procedure.

On June 22, the Union health ministry postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

The health ministry had said it would undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG, conducted by the NBEMS along with its technical partner TCS for medical students.

(With Inputs from PTI)