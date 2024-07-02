PM Modi on NEET row: Govt extremely concerned, making war-like efforts to stop paper leaks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the Presidents Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the issue of paper leaks in the country, especially after the NEET episode and said that the government is working on a war-like scenario to take steps to book the culprits.

"The government is extremely concerned about the NEET issue and is working on a war-like situation to fulfil its responsibilities. Those involved in this will be dealt with strongly, people are being arrested continuously. We have already made a strong law in this regard," PM Modi said.

On paper leaks and NEET issue, PM Modi said, "I will tell every student of the country, every youth of the country that the government is very serious about preventing such incidents and we are taking one step after another to fulfill our responsibilities on a war footing. Those who play with the future of the youth will not be spared at all. Arrests are being made continuously across the country in the NEET case. The central government has already made a strict law. Necessary steps are being taken to strengthen the entire system of conducting the examination."

The prime minister's comments came amid a raging row over alleged irregularities, including paper leaks, in competitive examinations such as the NEET and the NET. The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue in Parliament.

Replying to a two-day debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Modi said arrests are being made across the country in connection with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) issue.

"The president expressed concerns about paper leaks in her address. I also want to tell students and youngsters that the government is serious about controlling such incidents and we are taking back-to-back steps on a war footing to fulfil our responsibilities," he said.

"Those playing with the future of youngsters will not be spared, arrests are being made across the country in the NEET issue. The Centre has already framed strict laws and important steps are being taken to strengthen the entire system of conducting examinations," the prime minister added.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote to Modi earlier in the day, requesting the prime minister to facilitate a debate on the NEET issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Gandhi said the opposition's request to discuss the issue related to the medical entrance exam was denied in both houses of Parliament on June 28 as well as on Monday and added that the Lok Sabha speaker had assured the opposition that he would discuss the matter with the government.

In the line of fire over the alleged irregularities in the NEET and the PhD entrance NET, the Centre removed National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh last week and notified a high-level panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure a transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

While the NEET is under the scanner over several irregularities, including alleged paper leaks, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both matters are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG -- were cancelled as a preemptive step.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | PM Modi takes Rahul Gandhi head-on over 'Hindu' remark in Lok Sabha: 'They have made it fashion...'