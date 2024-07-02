PM Modi takes Rahul Gandhi head-on over 'Hindu' remark in Lok Sabha: 'They have made it fashion...'

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi in Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 2) addressed the Lok Sabha in response to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address and took on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi head-on over his 'Hindu' remark and said that the "insult" of Hindus will not be forgotten for centuries.

"It's serious matter that conspiracy being hatched to level false allegations against Hindus. It was said that Hindus are violent. Is this your character? This country will not forget it for centuries. A few day ago, it was announced to finish shakti in Hindus. This country has been praying shakti for centuries. They coined the Hindu terrorism word. Their ally compared the Hindu religion with dengue and malaria and they clapped. This country will never forgive them. This is according to a well-planned strategy are bent upon insulting Hindus and their traditions. They have made it a fashion and are doing it for their political benefits," PM Modi said.

What transpired yesterday in Lok Sabha?

Rahul Gandhi pointed out towards the preaching of non-violence in every religion and said “those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence”, triggering massive uproar from the treasury benches. At this point, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah objected to his remarks.

“Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions....All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth…Aap Hindu ho hi nahi…,” Rahul Gandhi said.

PM Modi responds

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, the Prime Minister stood on the floor of the House and said, “Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter”.

To PM Modi’s objection, the LoP said that Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS do not represent the entire Hindu community and his remarks were directed towards them.

PM Modi said, “Democracy and the Constitution have taught me that I need to take the Leader of Opposition seriously”.

Amit Shah responded to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hindu’ remark and demanded an apology from the Congress leader. “The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn’t know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise,” he said.