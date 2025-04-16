First time in 16 years! KKR achieve embarrassing record in IPL with loss against PBKS Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (April 15). They failed to chase down a modest target of 112 runs in Mullanpur and were bundled out for just 95 runs.

New Delhi:

Arguably for the first time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), bowlers dominated in both innings during the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played at Mullanpur on Tuesday (April 15). KKR failed to chase down a modest target of 112 runs and were skittled for just 95, losing the match by 16 runs.

For the first time since 2009, they got all-out for a sub-100 score while chasing in IPL. It happened last time against Mumbai Indians in Gqeberha on April 27, 2009, when they were bundled out for 95 runs while chasing an 188-run target. Overall, this is their third joint-lowest total in IPL history, and if only all-out totals are considered, their latest effort ranks joint second.

Lowest totals for KKR in IPL history

Score Opposition Batting first or second Year 67 MI Batting first 2008 84/8 RCB Batting first 2020 95 MI Batting second 2009 95 PBKS Batting second 2025

As for the match, KKR's bowlers did extremely well to pull things back after PBKS's openers - Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh - got them off to a brilliant start. The duo added 39 runs in 3.2 overs before the collapse was triggered. Harshit Rana led the way, picking up three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine also scalped a couple each. PBKS were bowled out for just 111 runs in 15.1 overs.

It seemed to be a cakewalk for KKR at the halfway stage and they were cruising towards an easy win at 62/2 before Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed. The KKR skipper was adjudged LBW by the umpire off Yuzvendra Chahal and the decision would've been overturned had he opted for a review. But he didn't, and what followed was carnage by the bowlers. Chahal ran through the KKR line-up in a hurry, and Marco Jansen and Glenn Maxwell played the supporting role to keep up the pressure on the batters.

Even though Andre Russell was there in the middle, the Caribbean monster was just a spectator and the last man to fall as KKR were bundled out for 95 runs in the 16th over as PBKS created history.