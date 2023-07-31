Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration last date today, apply at cetcell.net.in

Monday, July 31, 2023
     
Candidates can apply FOR Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 online through the official website-- cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023 till 11:59 PM, today.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2023 9:30 IST
Image Source : WIKIMEDIA COMMONS Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration ends today

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the state NEET UG Counselling 2023 registrations today, July 31. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes offered by state's medical and dental colleges can apply for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling online through the official website-- cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023 till 11:59 PM, today.

The Maharashtra NEET UG counselling registrations were started on July 24. Initially, the last date to register for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling was July 29. Candidates can register for the counselling process online by providing basic and educational details, uploading coloured scanned copies of the original documents and making payment of the counselling fee.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Online Registration Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023

Step 2: Click on the new registration link and complete the basic registration
Step 3: Next, register yourself by providing necessary details
Step 4: Upload documents, pay counselling fee and submit the application form
Step 5: Download Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 application form and save it for future reference.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Documents Required

Applicants will have to upload the scanned images of following documents while submitting their applications form for counselling registration.

  • NEET UG scorecard 2023
  • 10+2 Marksheet
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Category Certificate, wherever required
  • Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation)
