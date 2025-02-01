MAH CET 2025: Registration dates extended for MBA, MCA, B.Design and other CETs, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MAH CET 2025 Registration dates extended

MAH CET 2025 registration: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the MAH CET 2025 registration dates for MBA, MCA, B.Design and other CETs. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so through the official website, mahacet.org.

''The State CET Cell will conduct a number of Common Entrance Tests for various courses under Technical Education for the academic year 2025-26 at various examination centers in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra State. Considering the academic interest of the candidates, the CET CELL has decided to give second extension for online Registration and Application Form Filling for the courses as mentioned below'', reads the official notice.

According to the notice, the last date for submitting application is February 10, 2025. Earlier, the last date for submitting the application form is January 31, 2025. Candidates can submit their application forms by following the easy steps given below.

How to apply for MAH CET 2025?

Visit the official website, mahacet.org.

Navigate the link to the 'MAH CET 2025' registration.

A new page will open where you need to register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the MAH CET 2025 application form for future reference

MAH CET 2025 registration fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200/- whereas reserved category candidates need to pay Rs 1,000. Candidates must note that the fee amount is non-refundable so they must fill out the application form carefully. Candidates can refer to the official website for latest updates.