Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Higher Studies
  4. JoSAA Counselling 2025: IIT Orientation and Class commencement dates announced, check complete schedule

JoSAA Counselling 2025: IIT Orientation and Class commencement dates announced, check complete schedule

JoSAA 2025: The admission process will occur in three phases: the reporting and physical registration of new students, the orientation for candidates and parents (in some cases), and the commencement of classes. Candidates can check the complete schedule in this article.

JoSAA 2025: IIT Orientation, Class start dates out
JoSAA 2025: IIT Orientation, Class start dates out Image Source : file
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the orientation and class commencement dates for all admissions for 23 IIT. Candidates can download the JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule from the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in. According to the notice, the admission process will occur in three phases: the reporting and physical registration of new students, the orientation for candidates and parents (in some cases), and the commencement of classes.

JoSAA 2025: Reporting, Orientation & Class Dates for all IITs

Name of IIT Orientation and Class Commencement Schedule

IIT Bhilai
  • Reporting and Registration of New Students: July 23
  • Orientation for new student: July 23 to 27
  •  
  • Commencement of classes: July 28
IIT BHU
  • Candidates directly report to the Hostel from 22-24 July 2025
  • Physical Registration is scheduled on 24 July, 2025
IIT Bhubaneshwar
  • Date of reporting at the Campus (hostel): July 26 to 29
  • Date of registration: July 30—Academic Section, 9:30 AM onwards
  • Interaction with Parents: July 30 - Auditorium Hall- 11.00 AM & 3.00 PM onwards (Parents can attend any session as per their convenience.)
  • Commencement of classes—August 01, Learning Hall
IIT Bombay
  • Arrival at IITB by 20-Jul-2025 
  • Orientation: 21-26 Jul 2025 
  • Instructions to start on 28-Jul-2025 
IIT Delhi
  • Date of reporting at IIT Delhi: July 21
  • Orientation / Induction program: July 22 – July 30
  • Commencement of classes: July 31
IIT Dharwad
  • Physical Document verification: 29-30 July 
  • Orientation: 30 July - 3 August 
  • Classes commence: 4 August 
IIT Gandhinagar
  • Registration: Jul 20
  • Registration Venue: Jasubhai Memorial Auditorium, IIT Gandhinagar
  • Foundation Programme: Jul 21 – Aug 15 
  • Classes Commence: Aug 18 
IIT Goa
  • Orientation is on 1st August 2025 from 10:30 am and the Class Commencement date is 5th August 2025.
  • Biometric and document verification (mandatory) on 4th August 2025 from 10 am

IIT Guwahati
  • Reporting of new UG students: 20 July
    • Registration and Induction of new UG students: 20 July - 27 July
IIT Hyderabad
  • Reporting to IITH 23rd July  
  • Registration 23rd July 
  • Orientation Program 24th–26th July
  • Interaction with parents 24th July
  • Commencement of Classes 28th July 2025 
IIT Indore 
  • July 25 -Interaction with parents. Venue: Nalanda Auditorium, IIT Indore
  • July 25 - Document Verification and Registration. Venue: Takshashila Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Indore
  • Jul. 26 - Aug. 3 - Life Skill Development Session for BTech
  • August 4 onwards - Commencement of classes for BTech. Venue: Vikramshila Seminar Hall Complex, IIT Indore

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section
Iit Class Dates Exam Alert Education Education News Admission
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\