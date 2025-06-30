JoSAA Counselling 2025: IIT Orientation and Class commencement dates announced, check complete schedule

New Delhi:
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the orientation and class commencement dates for all admissions for 23 IIT. Candidates can download the JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule from the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in. According to the notice, the admission process will occur in three phases: the reporting and physical registration of new students, the orientation for candidates and parents (in some cases), and the commencement of classes.
JoSAA 2025: Reporting, Orientation & Class Dates for all IITs
|Name of IIT
|Orientation and Class Commencement Schedule
|
IIT Bhilai
|
- Reporting and Registration of New Students: July 23
- Orientation for new student: July 23 to 27
-
- Commencement of classes: July 28
|IIT BHU
|
- Candidates directly report to the Hostel from 22-24 July 2025
- Physical Registration is scheduled on 24 July, 2025
|IIT Bhubaneshwar
|
- Date of reporting at the Campus (hostel): July 26 to 29
- Date of registration: July 30—Academic Section, 9:30 AM onwards
- Interaction with Parents: July 30 - Auditorium Hall- 11.00 AM & 3.00 PM onwards (Parents can attend any session as per their convenience.)
- Commencement of classes—August 01, Learning Hall
|IIT Bombay
|
- Arrival at IITB by 20-Jul-2025
- Orientation: 21-26 Jul 2025
- Instructions to start on 28-Jul-2025
|IIT Delhi
|
- Date of reporting at IIT Delhi: July 21
- Orientation / Induction program: July 22 – July 30
- Commencement of classes: July 31
|IIT Dharwad
|
- Physical Document verification: 29-30 July
- Orientation: 30 July - 3 August
- Classes commence: 4 August
|IIT Gandhinagar
|
- Registration: Jul 20
- Registration Venue: Jasubhai Memorial Auditorium, IIT Gandhinagar
- Foundation Programme: Jul 21 – Aug 15
- Classes Commence: Aug 18
|IIT Goa
|
- Orientation is on 1st August 2025 from 10:30 am and the Class Commencement date is 5th August 2025.
- Biometric and document verification (mandatory) on 4th August 2025 from 10 am
|
IIT Guwahati
|
- Reporting of new UG students: 20 July
- Registration and Induction of new UG students: 20 July - 27 July
|IIT Hyderabad
|
- Reporting to IITH 23rd July
- Registration 23rd July
- Orientation Program 24th–26th July
- Interaction with parents 24th July
- Commencement of Classes 28th July 2025
|IIT Indore
|
- July 25 -Interaction with parents. Venue: Nalanda Auditorium, IIT Indore
- July 25 - Document Verification and Registration. Venue: Takshashila Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Indore
- Jul. 26 - Aug. 3 - Life Skill Development Session for BTech
- August 4 onwards - Commencement of classes for BTech. Venue: Vikramshila Seminar Hall Complex, IIT Indore
Read all the Breaking News
Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News
& Updates from Education
and Higher Studies
Section