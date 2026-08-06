India successfully test-fires medium-range Agni-4 ballistic missile: All you need to know

New Delhi:

India on Thursday (August 6) successfully test-fired the medium-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-4 from the integrated test range in Odisha's Chandipur. According to the Ministry of Defence, The testing of the missile was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"Medium Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni-4' was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 6," the defence ministry said.

The ministry said that the Agni-4 missile test successfully validated all operational and technical parameters. "The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it said.

Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO and SFC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the SFC on the successful test-firing of the Agni-4 missile. "I congratulate SFC and DRDO for this textbook mission launch which reaffirmed India's commitment to defend the nation with state of the art technologies," he said on social media.

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.

Agni-4 is a two-stage, surface-to-surface missile propelled by a solid-fuel rocket motor. It is capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 4,000 kilometres.

DRDO successfully tests Pinaka long-range guided rocket

Earlier in July, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) had successfully carried out a flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR). The trial took place at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha’s Chandipur on July 8. The rocket was tested for a user-defined minimum range of 60 kilometres.

According to DRDO, the trial achieved all its planned objectives. The rocket completed the required in-flight manoeuvres and accurately hit the designated target by following the predicted flight path.

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) had also successfully carried out the flight-test of its indigenous Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM). The trial took place off the coast of Odisha in June. According to the Ministry of Defence, the missile completed the test successfully and met all the planned objectives. Information collected through various tracking systems confirmed that the missile performed as expected during the flight.

The LRLACM has been developed within the country, with its key systems and components designed by different DRDO laboratories along with support from Indian industry partners. The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru is leading the project.

Senior officials from the DRDO, as well as representatives of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force, were present to witness the launch. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists of DRDO and the industry partners for the successful test. He praised their efforts in strengthening India's indigenous defence technology and missile development programme.

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