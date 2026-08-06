Gen Z's grievances are genuine, I trust them blindly, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai:

Amid rising protests among Gen Zs in various parts of the country over paper leaks, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said their grievances are genuine and India's education system needs reformation. On recent students' protest and protesters called 'anti-nationals', RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "If Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-nationals. They are our own people, our next generation...I do not believe Gen Z is like that...I think the new generation - the Gen Z and Gen Alpha, is more honest than our existing generation, and honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them."

In democracy, protest is a method to have consensus: Mohan Bhagwat

On the students' protest and dialogues, Mohan Bhagwat said in democracy, protest is also a method to have consensus. He added that lot of views come together and a consensus is evolved after discussion, that discussion may happen through dialogue.

“Due to various reasons, if that thing is not heard, agitation can be done. But this is to be done to evolve the consensus, not to create divisions. As far as Gen Z is concerned, what happened recently - their grievance is genuine. A lot needs to be done in India's education system, and it is not being done; so, this is being raised. So, indeed there should be dialogue...As far as my experience about Gen Z goes, when we were their age, we were habitual of accepting whatever the elders said, we never questioned them. Now, Gen Z and Gen Alpha questions, they want logical answers and love...In democracy, this is the method. They call it 'debate' in English, we call it 'shastrarth' - there is no debate there but there are two sides there: 'poorv' and 'uttar'. We look at all aspects and everyone has their own perspective, so a new dimension comes to light in every subject. So, we get so many opinions and counter-opinions, they together form total view of the truth. This should indeed happen. I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are methods to how and what is to be done in democracy. Those who drafted the Constitution, the speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, have indications on the same. This should be looked at. We too should see that Gen Z is not raising its voice to opposem they are doing this because they have some issues and that should be rectified. Agitation should not be against me or you, but for system correction,” he said.

Bhagwat says education is not a commercial business

He added that education is not a commercial business and it should be structured in such a way that it is available for all. "I am not saying that Gen Z should not protest...but in a democracy, there are ways and methods to decide how things should be done. The Constitution given to us by Dr BR Ambedkar, and if we read even two of his speeches, we will find indications of how issues should be addressed," he said.

Mohan Bhagwat went on to say that you and I may not have any prior relationship, and if you ask me a question, I could ask, 'Who are you to question me?' “But when we know each other and there is a connection, then I will respond. This is how conversations should happen. In our tradition, we refer to it as Shastrarth. It is not merely about arguments and counterarguments; it involves presenting the initial perspective (purva paksha) and the response (uttar paksha)...,” he said.

Don't know why Gen Zs were lathi-charged: Bhagwat

He said that Gen Z and Gen Alpha seek logical answers and the old mindset—that one must simply accept whatever elders say—no longer applies. “It is certainly not the case that Gen Z shouldn't protest. However, when they do speak up, we ought to listen. There were indeed shortcomings in the communication during previous Gen Z protests. They are our next generation; they are our own. How can we label them "anti-national"? Gen Z and Gen Alpha are the most honest generations. Neither you nor I have full details regarding why or how the lathi-charge occurred. But I place my blind faith in Gen Z,” he said.

Bhagwat says LGBTQIA+ community is integral part of society

The LGBTQIA+ community is an integral part of society, and Indian society has always made space for them. He stated that in Indian tradition, marriage is not merely an arrangement for two people to live together; rather, it is the foundation of the institution of the family. The family is the fundamental unit of society, where the next generation is nurtured and instilled with values.

He further added that same-sex partners should be treated with respect, and a separate legal framework or system could be considered to accommodate their living arrangements. There should be a broad societal discussion on this subject so that everyone can move forward together.

Bhagwat’s response on reservation

Mohan Bhagwat stated that to understand this issue, one must first honestly study and embrace the views of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He noted that reservation was introduced due to social discrimination, and as long as social discrimination persists, the need for reservation will remain.

Bhagwat said that those who have achieved social and economic upliftment through reservation should come forward with the spirit of providing opportunities to others. He mentioned that voices are now emerging from within the communities benefiting from reservation, suggesting that priority should be given to the underprivileged after those who have already benefited. This sentiment has led to demands for categorization in certain states—a matter on which the Supreme Court has also commented, he said.

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