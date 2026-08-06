India vs Pakistan on September 5, check full schedule as women's Asia Cup schedule announced

New Delhi:

The Asian Cricket Council has announced the schedule for the upcoming Women’s T20 Asia Cup, with the tournament set to begin in Dubai on August 28. Eight teams will compete in the sixth edition of the T20 competition, which will conclude with the final on September 13.

The opening match will see Hong Kong China take on Thailand in a Group A contest. One of the most anticipated fixtures of the group stage, the India-Pakistan clash, is scheduled for September 5.

All matches of the tournament will be played under lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with games starting at 6.30 pm local time. Group B action will begin with a meeting between Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates on August 29. Apart from them, Bangladesh and Indonesia complete the group.

The tournament format will see all teams in each group play against each other once during the league stage. The two highest-ranked sides from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the first knockout match featuring A1 against B2 on September 10. The second semi-final, between A2 and B1, will take place on September 11.

Sri Lanka enter the competition as defending champions after winning the previous edition. Bangladesh also have a title to their name, having lifted the trophy in 2018. India remain the most successful side in the history of the tournament, with three championships secured in 2012, 2016 and 2022.

Apart from the match against Pakistan on September 5, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will also take on Thailand on August 30 and Hong Kong on September 3 in the group stage.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 full schedule:

Date Match August 28 Thailand vs Hong Kong August 29 Sri Lanka vs UAE August 30 India vs Thailand August 31 Bangladesh vs Indonesia September 1 Pakistan vs Thailand September 2 Sri Lanka vs Indonesia September 3 India vs Hong Kong September 4 UAE vs Indonesia September 5 India vs Pakistan September 6 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh September 7 Pakistan vs Hong Kong September 8 Bangladesh vs UAE September 10 Semi final 1 (A1 vs B2) September 11 Semi final 2 ((B1 vs A2) September 13 Final

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