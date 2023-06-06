JIPMAT 2023 Answer Key OUT at jipmat.nta.ac.in; Raise challenge till June 7

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JIPMAT Answer Key 2023 released

JIPMAT Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2023 answer key today, June 6. Candidates can download the JIPMAT answer key online through the official website-- jipmat.nta.ac.in using their application number and date of birth or password.

Along with the JIPMAT provisional answer key 2023, the testing agency has also released the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website for candidates to challenge. Aspirants who are not satisfied with the answer key can submit grievances against it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The last date to submit online challenge is June 7, 2023 (11:30 PM).

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,' NTA said in a statement. JIPMAT 2023 was held on May 28 in a computer-based mode, at 78 Cities across the country.

How to Download JIPMAT 2023 Answer Key

1. Visit the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the link that says, "JIPMAT 2023 Key Challenge".

3. Enter all the required details and click on the login tab.

4. Your JIPMAT Answer Key, responses will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the Answer Key and take a printout for future reference.

