JEE Main Admit Card 2024 Session 1: NTA to release BTech hall ticket soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in, check updates

JEE Main Admit Card 2024 Session 1: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the JEE Main Session 1 exams. The apex testing agency has already released the JEE Main 2024 BArch, BPlan session 1 admit card on January 21. However, the admit cards for the BTech course are yet to be released. All those who are waiting for the BTech hall tickets are advised to keep checking the official website. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to download the admit card for JEE Mains 2024 session 1 through the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024. Candidates are advised to keep their JEE Main application number and date of birth handy while downloading the call letters.

JEE Main January 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 while the BTech exam is to be conducted on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. The exam slips for both exams have already been released. It is expected that the JEE Mains BTech admit card 2024 will be released by January 23. Candidates will be able to check the following details on the hall tickets, once out.

Name of the appearing candidate

Appearing Paper

Roll Number

Exam Centre

Exam date and time

Exam day guidelines

What time will JEE Mains 2024 be conducted?

JEE Main Exam 2024 will be conducted in two shifts. The exam timings are mentioned below.

For Paper 1/2A/2B

First Shift - 9 AM to 12 PM

Second Shift - 3 PM to 6 PM

For BArch, BPlan session 1

First Shift - 9 AM to 12 PM

Second Shift - 3 PM to 6.30 PM

How to download JEE Main 2024 admit card?