The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 result 2025. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the results, 24 candidates have obtained an NTA Score of 100 in JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.).
- News
- Education
- Higher Studies
- JEE Main 2025 session 2 result announced, 24 candidates score 100 percentile, check direct link
JEE Main 2025 session 2 result announced, 24 candidates score 100 percentile, check direct link
JEE Main 2025 session 2 result has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results by visiting the official website. Check latest updates here.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Four dead, several trapped after building collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad, rescue ops underway
-
Sri Lanka cancels plan to hold naval exercise off Trincomalee with Pakistan after India's concerns
-
Royal Challengers Bengaluru register unwanted IPL record with loss against Punjab Kings
-
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi-NCR and other parts of north India today
Advertisement
Advertisement