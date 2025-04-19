JEE Main 2025 session 2 result announced, 24 candidates score 100 percentile, check direct link JEE Main 2025 session 2 result has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results by visiting the official website. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 result 2025. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the results, 24 candidates have obtained an NTA Score of 100 in JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.).