JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registrations ends soon - here's eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon conclude the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE main) 2025 registration procedure. Those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before February 25, 2025. No applications will be entertained after the due date.
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration: Steps to be followed to apply online:
- Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'Register for the Online Application Form'
- Register yourself by providing essential details.
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form.
- Fill out the application form carefully.
- Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the JEE Main 2025 application form for future reference.
JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration fee
- Male unreserved/OBC/EWS category: Rs 1,000
- Female unreserved/OBC/EWS category: Rs 800
- SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category: Rs 500
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration: Eligibility Criteria
For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2025, there is no age limit for the candidates. Students who completed Class 12 in 2023, 2024, or appearing in 2025 are eligible.
Qualifications:
- The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board.
- Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board.
- Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy.
- Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects.
- Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).
- Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.
- A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration.
- General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level.
- High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.
- Candidates who have completed the Class XII (or equivalent) examination outside India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the Association of Indian
Universities (AIU) to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class XII Examination.