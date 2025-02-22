JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registrations ends soon - here's eligibility, how to apply, fee, more JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration window will be closed soon. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can do so before the last date. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details.

JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon conclude the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE main) 2025 registration procedure. Those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before February 25, 2025. No applications will be entertained after the due date.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration: Steps to be followed to apply online:

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Register for the Online Application Form'

Register yourself by providing essential details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the JEE Main 2025 application form for future reference.

JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration fee

Male unreserved/OBC/EWS category: Rs 1,000

Female unreserved/OBC/EWS category: Rs 800

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category: Rs 500

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration: Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2025, there is no age limit for the candidates. Students who completed Class 12 in 2023, 2024, or appearing in 2025 are eligible.

Qualifications: