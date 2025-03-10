JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam schedule released, check dates JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam schedule has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who registered for the JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam can download the complete schedule from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 exam schedule. Candidates who applied for JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam can download the exam schedule from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the exam schedule, the exams will be started from April 2 to 9. Earlier JEE Main session 2 was scheduled to begin between April 1 and April 8. The testing agency will conduct the exams in various cities across the country with 15 abroad destinations.

JEE Main session 2 examination date sheet

The testing agency has scheduled JEE Main session 2 paper 1 on April 2, 3, 4, and 7 for admission to BE and BTech courses. These exams will be conducted in two shifts - Morning from 9 am to noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

On April 8, the exam will be conducted in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On April 9, Paper 2 will be conducted on this date in a single morning shift.

When will JEE Mains 2025 session 2 admit cards be released?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release JEE Main Session 2 exam admit cards three days before the exam date of the candidates. The tentative JEE Main 2025 admit card release date is March 29. Notably, the testing agency will release city intimation slip before the release of admit cards. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

NTA closed the registration window for JEE Main Session 2 exam on February 25. The correction window was available from February 27 to 29.

The results of JEE Main 2025 session 1 have also been announced. In session one, out of the 13,11,544 candidates registering for JEE Main 2025 paper 1 exam, as many as 12,58,136 (95.93 per cent) candidates appeared.