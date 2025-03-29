JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit cards released for April 2 to 4, how to download JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit cards have been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the JEE(Main) 2025 - Session 2. Candidates who registered for the session 2 Join Entrance Exam 2025 can download their hall tickets using their application number, password, captcha and other details on the login. The link to the JEE Main 2025 admit cards can be accessed at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE(Main) 2025 Session-2 exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while the BArch and BPlanning papers (Paper 2A and Paper 2B) will be held on April 9. The admit cards for the exams scheduled between April 2 to 4 have been uploaded on the official website. The hall tickets for the remaining exams will be uploaded in "due course". Candidates will be able to view and download their JEE Main admit card 2025 by using their application number and password. JEE main 2025 intimation slips were released on March 20.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card: How to download hall tickets?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide application number, date of birth and other details.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card for future reference.

Details on JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card

Name of candidate

Father's name

Date of birth

Gender

Category

State of eligibility

Roll number

Paper

Application number

Exam centre name

JEE Main exam centre address

JEE Main exam timing 2025

Candidate's photograph

Signature of candidate

Exam day guidelines

NTA closed the registration window for JEE Main Session 2 exam on February 25. The correction window was available from February 27 to 29. For more latest updates, check official website of JEE.