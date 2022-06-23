JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam to commence from today in over 500 cities. Check NTA guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE JEE Main 2022 exams to begin today

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains from today (June 23, 2022) till June 29, 2022. The JEE Main exam is being conducted for session 1. The NTA had released the JEE Main 2022 admit card on its official website, for the candidates to download. Set to begin at 9 am today, the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam is being held across 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside India.

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam from today should note the guidelines issued by the NTA, in addition to protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam from today: NTA guidelines

Candidates are advised to go through the below-mentioned points

It is mandatory to carry a hard copy of your JEE Main 2022 admit card, failing which, the candidates will not be allowed entry to the exam hall

One ID card should also be carried to the exam hall

All candidates are required to fill out a self-declaration form which would comprise of a passport-sized photograph. On the form, candidates will be required to leave their left hand thumb impression

Candidates should reach the exam hall at least one hour in advance to the commencement of the JEE Main exam

JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam from today: What all is allowed inside exam hall?

Candidates can carry the below-mentioned items to the exam hall

Pens/pencils

Water bottle

Face mask

Any candidate under any medical condition will be allowed to carry their medicine

Below mentioned items will not be allowed inside the exam hall

Pencil box/Geometry box

Any paper

Eatables

Electronic gadgets including mobile phones, bluetooth, calculators, etc.

In case a candidate is found carrying any such items, their candidature will be treated as unfair means and their current examination will be cancelled and they will also be debarred for future examination(s). The equipment being carried by the student will also be seized by the exam centre authorities.

JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam: COVID-19 guidelines

Candidates should maintain social distancing while waiting outside, or inside the exam hall

The attendance sheet will be signed only once the candidates have sanitised their hands

All candidates will undergo a temperature check. Any candidate found in fever will be asked to write the exam in a separate room

Candidates will have to drop their JEE Main 2022 admit card and rough sheet in a box after showing it to the invigilator

