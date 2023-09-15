IIT Gandhinagar launches online master's degree programme in Energy Policy and Regulation, registration opens

Follow us on Image Source : IIT GANDHINAGAR IITGN launched a new PG online course starting from January 2024

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has launched its first online Master’s degree program in Energy Policy and Regulation (EPR). The institute has started taking registrations for new master's degree online programme and the classes will start in January 2024.

The online master's programme has been launched with the aim of catering skill development as per the evolving demands of the energy sector and fostering innovation. Working professionals and students with a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in the relevant subjects including regulatory commissions, electricity generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, consumer services, renewable energy, market operations, adjudication, or consulting, can apply for this course.

This course will enhance their knowledge in emerging areas, including regulatory commissions, electricity generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, consumer services, renewable energy, market operations, adjudication, or consulting.

This program will provide skills and industry-focused knowledge from domain experts to help them thrive in their roles.

IITGN admission 2023-24 for online PG course in Engineering Policy and Regulation: Eligibility

To apply for the two year program, it is not required to have GATE qualifications for admission or a thesis for graduation. On completion of the course, the candidates will get IITGN Alumni status as well as mentorship and placement support from the Institute.

While pursuing this program, the candidates will get the opportunity to meet the experts and visit the gateways of energy transitions during their 30 days of visits, spread over the two years to the institute's campus.

IITGN admission 2023-24 for online PG course in Engineering Policy and Regulation: How to Apply

Working professionals and students with a Bachelor’s or master’s Degree in the relevant discipline (such as engineering, economics, law, commerce, management, finance, etc.) can submit their applications online at the official website of IIT Gandhinagar, iitgn.ac.in.

