IIMC Admission 2023 registration process for 5 PG courses ends today, details here

IIMC Admission 2023: The registration process for admission to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi in its five Post Graduate Courses will be closed today, April 19, 2023. Those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so by end of the day at the official website of NTA - cuet.nta.nic.in.

For the academic year 2023–2024, the institute is accepting applications for its Post Graduate Diploma programs in English and Hindi journalism, radio and television journalism, advertising and public relations, and digital media. Admission to these courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – PG which will be conducted by National Testing Agency.

IIMC Admission 2023: What are the eligibility criteria?

To apply for the aforementioned subjects in IIMC Delhi, a candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University. The age of the candidate must be 25 years. Candidates belonging to the OBC category should not be above 28 years and the age criteria for SC, ST, PwD category candidates is 30 years.

IIMC Admission 2023: How to apply?

Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA

Register yourself through the online process

Pay application fee

Fill up the application form in your own handwriting

Paste latest photograph in the application form

Keep a copy of the application form for future reference

IIMC Admission 2023: Application Fee