IIM Sambalpur becomes first B-School to introduce AI-enabled teaching in classrooms - details here

In a significant move, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur has decided to introduce AI-enabled teaching to ensure a transformative learning experience among students. The announcement of this initiative was made during a programme commemorating its 10th Foundation Day on Monday, September 23. The main objective of this initiative is to transform the teaching method into a technical one.

Women empowerment summit in February

Addressing the event, the Director Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal said that the introduction of AI in classrooms will transform the learning experience of students. He also shared that the institute will organise a women's empowerment summit in February to move towards the goals of 'Viksit Bharat. He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers for their contribution to the institute.

''IIM Sambalpur, which began with just 49 MBA students in 2015, is today a proud institution with 320 MBA students and a ground-breaking 75 per cent female students’ body. We created world-class infrastructure and started the process of onboarding over 60 startups in our incubation centre and promoted international collaborations,'' he said.

Institute to be expanded

He also stated that this year the institute will have three centres of excellence. It will also offer more diverse MBA courses that are in line with the NEP's focused efforts towards international accreditations and the campus will be expanded this year.

The Foundation Day celebration coincided with the launch of the Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp (Second Edition – Phase I), as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scheduled from September 23 to 27, this initiative — spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) — aims to nurture innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills among students across India.

(with Inputs from PTI)