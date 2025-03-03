IIM Lucknow Placement 2025: Students secure over 600 jobs, highest package at Rs 75 lakh IIM Lucknow has completed its final placement process for PGP-ABM students. According to the official data, the highest domestic package achieved this year is Rs 75 LPA, while the highest international package is Rs 65 LPA. Check details here.

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) has successfully completed the final placement process for its 39th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) students and the 20th batch of Postgraduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) students. According to official data, a total of 570 students secured placements with reputable organizations, receiving 600 offers across various sectors. The highest domestic salary package reached Rs 75 LPA, while the highest international package was Rs 65 LPA. The average salary for the cohort stood at Rs 32.3 LPA.

Over 180 domestic and international recruiters participated

The recruitment drive was conducted in a hybrid mode and witnessed over 180 domestic and international recruiters. Companies across consulting, finance, general management, product management, sales & marketing, operations & retail, and e-commerce offered job roles to students.

Renowned companies like Accenture, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Amazon, American Express, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY Parthenon, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, Kearney, Landmark Group, Lincoln International, Lodha Group, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, Navi, OLA, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Target, Tata Administrative Services, and Zomato participated in this drive and offered a wide range of roles across different departments of their organisations.

First-time recruiters

In addition to this, several first-time recruiters such as Ather Energy, BPCL, CRISIL, DBS Bank, GMR Group, HPCL, Javis, Jefferies, Lava, Marsh McLennan, Maruti Suzuki, Mankind Pharma, Mindsprint, NAFED, PhonePe, Purplle, TESCO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, UKG, Vector Consulting Group and Walmart also participated in this drive, offering both domestic and international roles.

Students were from diverse backgrounds

The batch included a diverse mix of fresh graduates and experienced professionals from various fields such as Finance, IT, Consulting, and Sales & Marketing. Many of the students were alumni of prestigious institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). This varied talent pool enabled the batch to secure top positions with leading companies worldwide.