Friday, December 13, 2024
     
IIM CAT 2024 Result likely to be released next week for 2.39 lakh aspirants, check expected date

IIM CAT 2024 Result will be released soon.Candidates who are waiting for the results will be able to check their scorecards from the official website, once out.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 16:12 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 16:25 IST
IIM CAT 2024 Result date and time
Image Source : INDIA TV IIM CAT 2024 Result soon

IIM CAT 2024 Result date: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Calcutta will soon release the Common Admission Test, CAT results. Candidates who appeared in the CAT 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. According to the past trends, the results are expected to be released next week i.e. by December 20, 2024. However, there is no confirmation from the board officials regarding the release of results. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

IIM CAT 2024 exam was conducted on 24 Nov 2024 at various exam centres wherein 2.39 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on December 3, inviting candidates for objections. The last date for submitting the objection was December 5. The CAT results 2025 are scheduled to be released in the second week of January, according to the official notification. However, as per the past trends, the results for the CAT 2024 exam are expected to be released by December 18 to 20. 

IIM CAT 2024 Result date: Past six-years result trends

CAT exam year CAT exam date CAT result date Gap between exam date and CAT result date
CAT 2024 November 24 Second week of January Expected between December 18 to 20 Results yet to be announced 
CAT 2023 November 26  December 21 25 days
CAT 2022 November 27 December 21 24 days 
CAT 2021 November 28  January 3 36 days
CAT 2020 November 29 January 2 34 days
CAT 2019  November 24 January 4 41 days 
CAT 2018 November 25  January 5 41 days

CAT 2024: Details mentioned on scorecards

The candidates will be able to check the following details on their scorecards. In case of any error, they can immediately contact to the concerned exam authority for rectification.

  1. Registration number/user ID
  2. Candidate's name, category, and gender
  3. Date of birth
  4. Date and time of examination
  5. Candidate contact details and email id
  6. CAT scaled score (overall)
  7. CAT score (section-wise)
  8. CAT percentile score (section-wise)
  9. CAT percentile score (overall)
  10. CAT score validity
