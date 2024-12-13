IIM CAT 2024 Result likely to be released next week for 2.39 lakh aspirants, check expected date

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIM CAT 2024 Result soon

IIM CAT 2024 Result date: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Calcutta will soon release the Common Admission Test, CAT results. Candidates who appeared in the CAT 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. According to the past trends, the results are expected to be released next week i.e. by December 20, 2024. However, there is no confirmation from the board officials regarding the release of results. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

IIM CAT 2024 exam was conducted on 24 Nov 2024 at various exam centres wherein 2.39 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on December 3, inviting candidates for objections. The last date for submitting the objection was December 5. The CAT results 2025 are scheduled to be released in the second week of January, according to the official notification. However, as per the past trends, the results for the CAT 2024 exam are expected to be released by December 18 to 20.

IIM CAT 2024 Result date: Past six-years result trends

CAT exam year CAT exam date CAT result date Gap between exam date and CAT result date CAT 2024 November 24 Second week of January Expected between December 18 to 20 Results yet to be announced CAT 2023 November 26 December 21 25 days CAT 2022 November 27 December 21 24 days CAT 2021 November 28 January 3 36 days CAT 2020 November 29 January 2 34 days CAT 2019 November 24 January 4 41 days CAT 2018 November 25 January 5 41 days

CAT 2024: Details mentioned on scorecards

The candidates will be able to check the following details on their scorecards. In case of any error, they can immediately contact to the concerned exam authority for rectification.