GUJCET 2023 counselling registration closing today at jacpcldce.ac.in; check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GUJCET 2023 counselling registration ends today

GUJCET 2023 counselling registration: The registrations for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) counselling 2023 will be closing today, May 30, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for GUJCET counselling through the official website - jacpcldce.ac.in. The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) will release the provisional GUJCET merit list 2023 on June 6, 2023.

On June 6, the updated final institute list and seat matrix will be made public along with the provisional merit list. From June 6 to June 11, candidates can fill out their selections for the mock round. On June 14, the authorities will release the final merit list and mock round results for the GUJCET 2023.

Candidates who will be allotted seats during the counselling and seat allocation process must confirm their admission by paying the required fee.

Candidates will have to report to the institute they have been assigned to once the GUJCET counselling process is complete in order to finish the admissions process. Candidates will have to produce admission slips, payment receipts, information letters, and other documents while reporting to the allocated institute.

GUJCET 2023: What are the documents required at the time of registration?

Class 12 mark sheet Income certificate (for TFWs candidates) Caste certificate Certificate of Socially and Educationally Class (SEBC) Certificate of EWS (Economically weaker sections) Certificate of the in-serviceman candidate Ex-Serviceman candidate Persons with Disability (PWD) certificate

GUJCET 2023: How to register for counselling?

Visit the official website-- gujacpc.admissions.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'ACPC Gujarat - Common Registration' link It will take you to the new window where you need to select 'New Candidate Registration' tab and generate login credentials Re-login and fill out the application form as instructed Upload documents and pay application fee After submitting the GUJCET 2023 application form, take a printout of the confirmation page and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | GUJCET counselling 2023 registration; Provisional merit on June 6

ALSO READ | GUJCET 2023 Result OUT at gseb.org; Download link here