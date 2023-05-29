Monday, May 29, 2023
     
  5. GUJCET counselling 2023 registration last date tomorrow; Provisional merit on June 6

GUJCET 2023 Counselling: Candidates who have qualified the GUJCET 2023 examination are eligible to appear in the counselling process for admission to Engineering programmes.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2023 21:57 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV GUJCET 2023 Counselling registration ends tomorrow

GUJCET 2023 Counselling: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) Gujarat will conclude the registrations for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) counselling 2023 tomorrow, May 30. Candidates who have qualified the GUJCET 2023 examination are eligible to appear in the counselling process for admission to Engineering programmes through the official website-- gujacpc.admissions.nic.in. 

The ACPC will release the provisional GUJCET merit list 2023 on June 6. Along with the GUJCET 2023 provisional merit list, the Committee will also release the revised final list of institutes and seat matrix on June 6. Candidates will be able to fill in their choices for the mock round between June 6 and June 11, 2023.

GUJCET Counselling 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates
Registration for admission and payment of online registration fees May 2 to May 30, 2023
Declaration of Provisional Merit List (GUJCET Based) June 6, 2023
Publication of revised final list of Institutes and Seat Matrix June 6, 2023
Filling of choices by the candidates for Mock Round June 6 to June 11, 2023
Declaration of result of Mock Round June 14, 2023
Declaration of GUJCET Final Merit List June 14, 2023
Merit List for JEE registered candidates June 14, 2023
Filling & alteration of choices by the candidates for actual admission: Round-1 June 14 to June 20, 2023
Declaration of GUJCET Round 1 allotment list June 23, 2023
Commencement of Academic Term June 27, 2023

GUJCET Counselling 2023: Online Registration Steps

  1. Visit the official website-- gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.
  2. Click on the 'ACPC Gujarat - Common Registration' link available on the homepage.
  3. On the next window select the 'New Candidate Registration' tab and generate login credentials.
  4. Re-login and fill in the complete application form as instructed.
  5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  6. Submit the GUJCET application form and download the confirmation page for further use.

