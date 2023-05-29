GUJCET counselling 2023 registration last date tomorrow; Provisional merit on June 6

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GUJCET 2023 Counselling registration ends tomorrow

GUJCET 2023 Counselling: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) Gujarat will conclude the registrations for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) counselling 2023 tomorrow, May 30. Candidates who have qualified the GUJCET 2023 examination are eligible to appear in the counselling process for admission to Engineering programmes through the official website-- gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

The ACPC will release the provisional GUJCET merit list 2023 on June 6. Along with the GUJCET 2023 provisional merit list, the Committee will also release the revised final list of institutes and seat matrix on June 6. Candidates will be able to fill in their choices for the mock round between June 6 and June 11, 2023.

GUJCET Counselling 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates Registration for admission and payment of online registration fees May 2 to May 30, 2023 Declaration of Provisional Merit List (GUJCET Based) June 6, 2023 Publication of revised final list of Institutes and Seat Matrix June 6, 2023 Filling of choices by the candidates for Mock Round June 6 to June 11, 2023 Declaration of result of Mock Round June 14, 2023 Declaration of GUJCET Final Merit List June 14, 2023 Merit List for JEE registered candidates June 14, 2023 Filling & alteration of choices by the candidates for actual admission: Round-1 June 14 to June 20, 2023 Declaration of GUJCET Round 1 allotment list June 23, 2023 Commencement of Academic Term June 27, 2023

