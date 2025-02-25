GATE 2025 answer keys to be released soon, how to download GATE 2025 answer keys will be released soon. Candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 can download their response sheet from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Check details here.

GATE 2025 answer keys: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will soon release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 answer key. All those who appeared in the GATE 2025 exam will be able to download their answer keys from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 for 30 test papers in two shifts - Forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. It is expected that the answer keys will be released soon. However, the institute has not revealed any specific date for releasing answer keys and response sheets. Candidates have been advised to keep track on the official website for the latest updates.

How to download GATE 2025 answer keys?

Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'GATE 2025 answer keys'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your credentials.

GATE 2025 answer keys will appear on the screen.

Download and save GATE 2025 answer keys for future reference.

Along with the GATE 2025 answer keys, the institute will publish a response sheet. Candidates will be able to calculate the probable score using the GATE 2025 answer key. According to the calendar, GATE 2025 results will be announced on March 19 and the candidates will be able to download GATE 2025 scorecards from March 28 to 31.

What after provisional answer keys?

Once the GATE 2025 answer keys are released, the candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any. They will have to submit their feedback on the released GATE 2025 answer keys within the stipulated timeline. If they fail to do so, they won't be entertained later. The candidates can challenge the answer key through the GOAPS portal. For more details, visit the official website.