DU UG admission 2025: Delhi University opens CSAS phase 2 registration window, apply now! The DU UG admission 2025 phase 2 registration facility has been opened. All those seeking admission to DU's undergraduate programmes can participate in the seat allocation process. Before this, candidates have to apply on the official portal within the specified timeline. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (UoD) has initiated the second phase of its Common Seat Allocation System for admission to its various undergraduate programmes. Those who have completed the first phase of CSAS can now log in to the DU's official website to exercise the choice filling process. Candidates can fill their preferred course and college choices in the form. This facility will remain open till July 14.

The varsity is offering admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes and 18 BA combinations across 69 colleges. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' marks in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025.

According to the notification, the last date for submitting the application form for Phase 1 is July 14. Candidates can submit their registration and preference forms before this deadline. Once the deadline is reached, the preferences submitted by candidates will be automatically locked.

An edit window will open on July 6 for candidates who have already completed Phase 1. This correction facility will remain available until 11:59 PM on July 11. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms only once after the final submission.

Simulated rank on July 15

The simulated rank will be released on July 15 and will be based on the scores and preferences submitted by candidates at the end of Phase 2. After viewing the simulated rank, candidates will have the opportunity to revise their preferences. The first allocation list will be released on July 19, and candidates must accept their seats by July 20. Colleges will verify the applications by July 22. The final date for submission of the application form is July 23.

Vacant seats will be displayed on candidates’ dashboards at 5 PM on July 24. Following this, a window will be provided for candidates to reorder their preferences. The second allocation list will be released on July 28, and candidates will then be allowed to accept their seats by July 30.