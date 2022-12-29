Follow us on Image Source : PTI DU Admissions 2022: See Special Spot Round 2 schedule here; details for vacant seats to release today

DU Admissions 2022: The DU Special Spot Round 2 schedule has been released on the official website of the varsity. Candidates can check the full schedule for the DU Special Spot Round 2 on du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. The list of vacant seats will be released today as per the schedule released by the administration of Delhi Univerity. As per the schedule, the list will release today at 7 PM. Candidates will be able to check and download the list once it gets released.

DU Special Spot Round 2 Vacant List Details

Once the list for the DU Special Spot Round gets released, candidates will be able to apply for the vacant seats. Candidates are advised to keep their preferred course in mind while applying for the seats. As per the schedule for the DU Special Spot Round 2, Candidates will be allowed to apply for the seats till December 29. 2022 up to 5 PM.

See here the full schedule for DU Special Spot Round 2

Events Date and time The list of Vacant Seats is to get released on December 28, 2022, at 7 PM Candidates to apply for Special Spot Round 2 December 28, 2022, 7 PM to December 29, 2022, till 5 PM Special Spot Round 2 Allocation List December 30, 2022, at 10 AM Candidates to accept the allocated seat December 30, 2022, 10 AM to 11:59 PM Colleges to process applications December 30, 2022, from 10 AM till December 31, 2022, till 1 PM Last date for online payment of fees by the candidates December 31, 2022, till 11:59 PM

DU PG 5th merit list

Earlier, Delhi University released the DU PG 5th merit list on its official website. Candidates can now check and download the DU PG 5th Merit List from the official website. The candidates who applied for the 5th round of the DU PG Admissions can download the merit list from admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who want a seat in the varsity have to accept the allocated seat and apply for admission.

Candidates must note that the last date to fill up the admission form and submit the documents is December 28, 2022, up to 5 PM.

Also Read | DU PG 5th Merit List 2022: Released on admission.uod.ac.in | Know how to download

Also Read | DU PG Admission 2022: Second Admission List expected to release today, check how to download