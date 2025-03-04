CUET PG 2025 city intimation slip expected to be out today, how to download CUET PG 2025 city intimation slip is expected to be released soon. Candidates who are going to appear in the common university entrance test can download their city intimation slip from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

CUET PG 2025 city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam city intimation slip for the CUET PG 2025. According to media reports, the city intimation slip is expected to be released today, March 4. However, there is no confirmation from the officials about the release of CUET PG 2025 city intimation slip. All those who applied for the CUET PG 2025 exam can download their city intimation slip from the official website of CUET, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Candidates must use their credentials on the login page to download the CUET PG intimation slip. They can then download the CUET PG 2025 city intimation slip from the official website. Once the link is activated, the candidates can also download the city intimation slip from indiatvnews.com.

What is CUET PG 2025 Advance City Intimation Slip?

CUET PG 2025 Advance City Intimation Slip contains the crucial details of the exam such as the examination date, shift, subjects/test papers, and chosen medium of the online application. However, the subject name and exam centre name will not be mentioned on the slip.

Websites to check city intimation slip

Once the CUET PG intimation slip is out, the candidates will be able to access the direct link on the following websites.

nta.ac.in

exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/

Will NTA release CUET PG admit cards separately?

Yes, NTA will release the CUET PG admit cards separately. The admit cards will contain the details of the exam such as exam centre, exam timing, and other important instructions related to the exam.

Exam Date

CUET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 13 to April 1, 2025. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode in 43 shifts of 90 minutes each.

In case of any errors in downloading CUET PG 2025 city intimation slip, individuals can contact the immediate official authority at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in for assistance.