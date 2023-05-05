CUET PG 2023 Application last date today; Direct link, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 Application Form window closes today

CUET PG Application Form 2023: The application process for Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 will conclude today, May 5. Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam or those who have not submitted the application fee can complete their registrations through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates who have already completed their applications have further opportunities to select more test paper codes, courses (Programmes), Universities and Institutions in their CUET PG Application Form 2023. The NTA will open the CUET PG correction window between May 6 and May 8, 2023.

Candidates are advised to fill the CUET PG 2023 application form carefully as they will not be allowed to make changes in the name of the candidate, contact details, address details, category, PwBD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc.

CUET PG Application Form 2023: Steps to register online

Firstly, go to the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'CUET PG 2023 registration' link.

Generate login credentials by providing email ID and Mobile number.

Re-login to the account and fill the application form with the required details.

Upload scanned images of signature, photograph and other documents (if required).

Pay the CUET PG application fees and download the challan receipt.

Submit the CUET UG application form and print a copy for future reference.

CUET PG Exam Date 2023

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, announced the CUET PG exam date through its official Twitter handle. The second edition of CUET PG exam will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The entrance exam for admission to PG courses will be held online in Computer Based Test (CBT) format for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours).