CTET 2023 exam today at 184 centres across India, check last minute tips

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE CTET 2023 exam today

CTET 2023 exam: Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct the exam Common Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, August 19. All those who have yet not downloaded their admit card have been advised to download CBSE CTET 2023 admit card as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit card and a valid identity card.

CTET 2023 will be held at 184 CTET exam cities all over India in offline mode. The exam will be conducted in two phases - papers 1 and 2. CTET 2023 shift 1 for paper 1 will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and shift 2 for paper 2 from 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

About 3.2 lakh candidates are going to appear in the test. Candidates appearing in the exam have been advised to report at their respective CTET exam centers at least two hours prior to the commencement of the exam.

CTET 2023 admit card direct download link

CBSE CTET 2023: Last-minute tips

Candidates have been advised to collect all required documents including admit card, and identity proof in the form of a passport, driving license, passbook, voter id card, pan card, aadhar card, etc. Candidates are also advised to carry their ballpoint pen (black/blue colour), and water bottle transparent while appearing in the exam. Candidates will be permitted in the exam hall with these items only. They will only be responsible if they carry their bag or their valuable items if they lose them.

It should also be noted that the exam authority has not enclosed the self-declared form for CTET 2023 along with the CTET admit card. They will have to check on Google, how to download. In a tweet, a candidate says, there is no declaration form this time, so don’t panic and don’t waste your time.

CBSE CTET 2023: Duration of exam

According to the official guidelines, the exam will be of 150 mins for both papers. From 9.30 am to noon, shift 1 for paper 1 will be held. The second paper will be given from 2 to 4:30 pm. Candidates are advised to check their admit card for more details.