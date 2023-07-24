CSAB 2023 special round counselling registration, choice filling from August 3

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CSAB 2023 special round counselling dates announced

CSAB Counselling 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will commence the registrations for CSAB 2023 special round counselling from August 3. The candidates willing to appear in the CSAB special round counselling process will have to do a fresh registration on the official website, csab.nic.in. The online request for category restoration will be held between July 30 and 31, 2023.

JEE aspirants will be able to register online and make payment of the special round of enrolment fee from August 3 to August 7, whereas the choice-filling process will be conducted between August 3 and August 8, 2023. The CSAB special round counselling process is being held to allocate the unfilled seats of the NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and other-GFTIs after the 6th JoSAA round. NIT Rourkela will administer the CSAB special round counselling 2023.

The CSAB special round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 8, 2023 (by 8 PM). Candidates will be given five options including "Freeze, Slide, Float, Surrender, Withdraw and Exit" to exercise against the round 1 seat allotment. Candidates can exercise any one of these willingness options between August 8 and August 11, 2023. The last date to Surrender, Withdraw or Exit from the CSAB round 1 counselling process is August 12.

ALSO READ | NIT Rourkela Placements 2023: Highest package at Rs 52 lakh, over 1,534 job offers made

The CSAB special round counselling will be held in two rounds, however, the process of registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment and payment of fees, among other processes will be different from those of JoSAA rounds. CSAB Supernumerary round will start only after the completion of the special rounds counselling.

The CSAB Supernumerary round counselling will be held for admission to supernumerary seats in selected NITs (NIT Durgapur, NIT Calicut, SVNIT Surat) for candidates with state of eligibility as Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.