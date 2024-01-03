COMEDK UGET 2024 registration deadline extended, apply till April 27

Follow us on Image Source : FILE COMEDK UGET 2024 registration deadline extended

COMEDK UGET 2024 registration: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the complete schedule for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024. According to the official schedule, the last date of registration has been extended to April 27. The application form for COMEDK UGET 2024 will be available from February 1 at the official website, comedk.org.

This extension provides a chance for aspiring candidates to take part in the UGET and secure admission to various undergraduate programs in medical, engineering, and dental fields offered by participating institutions in Karnataka. It is important to keep track of the revised schedule and adhere to the application deadline to ensure a smooth and successful registration process for those who are interested.

When will COMEDK UGET 2024 exam be conducted?

The board had earlier released the COMEDK exam date of 2024. According to that, the exam for engineering, and medical admissions in Karnataka colleges will be conducted on May 12 in two sessions – morning session from 9 am to 12 noon afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

When will COMEDK UGET 2024 application form be available for correction?

Candidates can access the UGCET 2024 application form correction window from April 12, 2024. The facility for modification of applications will be available by April 16. Candidates can download the COMEDK 2024 admit card from May 6, 2024, on the official website.

When will COMEDK UGET 2024 answer key and result be announced?

The provisional answer keys for UGCET 2024 will be released on May 14 and will allow candidates to raise objections by May 16. After reviewing the objections, the final answer key will be released on May 21 and the results will be announced on May 24.