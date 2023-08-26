COMEDK UGET 2023 round 3 seat allotment result announced for engineering programmes, check cut off

Follow us on Image Source : COMEDK COMEDK UGET 2023 round 3 seat allotment result download link available at comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2023 round 3 seat allotment: Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the results of Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) 2023 round 3 seat allotment today, August 26. Candidates who particiapted in the third round counselling process can check the seat allotment result through the official website, comedk.org.

Candidates who have been selected under COMEDK UGET counselling 2023 round 3 are required to accept the allotted seat and pay the respective fee by August 30. The candidates can report to the designated college and institute by Sept 4 to secure their admission. Before appearing in the seat allotment counsellling, the students will have to first download seat allotment letter. Earlier, the date for reporting to allotted Colleges (only for Accept and Freeze candidates of Round 3 only) along with Online Printout of allotment letter and Fee receipt was scheduled for August 31.

Along with the results, the exam authority has uploaded the list of vacant seats for engineering after COMEDK UGET 2023 round 3 seat allotment result. Candidates can download COMEDK UGET counselling 2023 round 3 result followed by the easy steps given below.

COMEDK UGET counselling 2023 round 3 result: How to download?