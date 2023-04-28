CMAT 2023 City Intimation slip released; Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CMAT 2023 exam city intimation slip released

CMAT 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023) city intimation slip. Candidates who have applied for CMAT 2023 examination can download the advance city intimation slip through the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth in order to download the CMAT 2023 city intimation slip.

The CMAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 4 at different centres located in various cities throughout the country. "This is an advance information for the allotment of the cty where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates," NTA said. The CMAT admit card 2023 will be issued soon by the testing agency on the official website.

ALSO READ | JEE Mains Result 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: NTA score, cutoff marks soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The CMAT exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must have to carry a hard copy of the CMAT 2023 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre after the reporting time mentioned in the CMAT hall ticket.



Direct link to download CMAT 2023 city intimation slip

CMAT 2023 City Intimation Slip: How to download?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the CMAT 2023 exam city slip