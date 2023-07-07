CMA Admit Card 2023: ICMAI releases final, intermediate, foundation hall tickets at icmai.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CMA Admit Card for July 2023 released

CMA Admit Card 2023: CMA Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has issued the admit card for CMA final, intermediate, and foundation 2023 July session examination. Candidates who have registered for the ICMAI CMA July 2023 exams can download their hall tickets through the official website at icmai.in using registration number.

ICMAI will conduct the CMA June 2023 final and intermediate exams between July 15 and July 22, 2023, in offline mode. The CMA final exam will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM, while the CMA Intermediate exams will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The CMA Foundation exam 2023 will be held on July 16. The examination will be held in two sessions, from 10 AM to 12 Noon and 2 PM to 4 PM.

ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate Exam Date 2023

CMA Final Exam Date: July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2023.

CMA Intermediate Exam Date: July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2023.

How to Download ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023

Aspirants can download the ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 for July session by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in Go to the 'Students' section and click on the 'Examinations' tab Select the admit card link from the drop-down menu and key in registration number The ICMAI CMA admit card will appear on the screen Download the CMA admit card July 2023 PDF and take a printout for future use.

Direct Link: ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023