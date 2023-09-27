CAT 2023 application edit window closing tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CAT 2023 application edit window closes tomorrow, September 28 at 5 p.m.

CAT 2023 application edit window: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) will close the registration correction window tomorrow, September 28. All those who are willing to make changes to the CAT 2023 application form can do so by tomorrow. The candidates are only allowed to make changes in details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, etc.

The CAT 2023 application edit window will be closed on September 28 at 5 p.m. The candidates can edit their existing application form using their user id and password. The official website reads, 'The edit window will be live from 5 PM from September 25 to September 28.

ALSO READ | TS TET Result 2023 announced on tstet.cgg.gov.in, check direct link, and other latest updates

CAT 2023: Exam Date

According to the schedule, the Common Admission Test will be conducted on November 26, and the admit cards for the same will be out on October 25. The candidates will have to carry their CAT hall ticket 2023 while appearing for the CAT 2023 exam date.

CAT 2023: What can be edited

Candidates can alter their photograph, signature, and test city preference in the application form. According to the official statement, the option will be valid only for those who have paid the applicable registration fee and registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 within the specified timeline.

CAT 2023: Exam Scheme

There will be questions on verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation, logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. The candidates will have 120 minutes to complete the CAT 2023 exam. The candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for more details related to the entrance exam.