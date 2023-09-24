AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration ends today, apply at aaccc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will close the AYUSH NEET-UG round 2 counselling registrations today, September 24. Aspiring candidates can register for admission to AYUSH undergraduate programmes online through the official website at aaccc.gov.in. The fee payment window will be available till 5 PM, today.

The choice filling and locking process for UG courses will conclude on 11:55 PM on September 24. The seat allotment process will be held from September 25 to 26 and the allocation result will be published on September 27, 2023. The AYUSH NEET counselling for undergraduate courses will be organised in three rounds, while the fourth round will be held for the stray vacancy round.

The AYUSH-UG counselling is being held for candidates seeking admission to 15 percent all India quota (AIQ) seats of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS offered by various government and government aided colleges, central universities, national institutes, deemed universities and Banaras Hindu University’s institutional quota seats of ayurveda, siddha, unani and homoeopathy.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Online Registration Steps

Applicants can apply for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AYUSH-UG counselling, aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the home page and log in with required details

Step 3: Enter complete details and verify the details

Step 4: Upload the required documents and make payment of the counselling fee

Step 5: Submit the AYUSH NEET counselling form and download the confirmation page.

Direct Link: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration