AP ICET 2024 registration window closing tomorrow without late fee, check details

AP ICET 2024 registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for AP ICET 2024 tomorrow, April 7, 2024, without any late fee. All those who wish to appear in the AP ICET 2024 can submit their application forms at the official website of the council, i.e., cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

After the closure of the online application window, individuals will have to chance to submit the application form along with the late fee. The facility to submit the AP ICET 2024 registration forms along with the late fee will remain available from April 7 to 27. After that, no other chance will be provided. Candidates can check the important dates, application fee, how to register, and other details about the entrance exam below.

Important dates and registration fees

Submission of application forms along with the late fee (Rs. 1000/- + Registration Fee) - August 8 to 12

Submission of application forms along with the late fee (Rs. 2000/- + Registration Fee) - August 13 to 17

Submission of application forms along with the late fee (Rs. 3000/- + Registration Fee) - August 18 to 22

Submission of application forms along with the late fee (Rs. 5000/- + Registration Fee) - August 23 to 27

How to apply?

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the 'Eligibility Criteria and Payment option' tab available on the homepage

After payment, pay your application fee status

Then, proceed with the application form submission

Fill out the details and take a printout of the application form after final submission of the application form

AP ICET 2024 exam date

AP ICET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6, and 7 at various exam centres and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on May 2 onwards. The admit cards will be hosted on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 09.00 AM to 11.30 AM & 02.30 PM to 5.00 PM.