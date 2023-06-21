AIAPGET 2023: NTA to close registrations soon on aiapget.nta.nic.in, check how to apply, application fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NTA AIAPGET 2023 registration to close soon

AIAPGET 2023 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the registration window for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2023. All those interested candidates who have yet not submitted their applications for the exam have been advised to do so before the closure of the application window. The last date for submission of the application is June 24, 2023. The last date to pay the application fee is June 25, 2023.

Moreover, the testing agency has extended the internship completion date for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023. Now, the candidates are allowed to complete their internship till October 30. Earlier, the last date for completion of the internship was August 31, 2023. The following changes have been done by the NTA after receiving a letter from the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). Further, the testing agency has given the go-ahead to the candidates to edit the internship completion date during the application correction process.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their application forms between June 26 to 28. The said exam is scheduled to be held on July 31, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Siddhi, Unani, and Homeopathy (AYUSH). AIAPGET 2023 registration was started on May 25, 2023.

AIAPGET 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of AIAPGET - aiapget.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'AIAPGET 2023 Registration' Register yourself Fill out the application form Upload documents, pay application fee and submit Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference

AIAPGET 2023 registration: Application Fee

General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL) - Rs 2700 General-EWS - Rs 2450 SC/ST/PwD - Rs 1800 Third gender - Rs 1800

