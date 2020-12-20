Image Source : FILE PHOTO XAT Admit Card 2021 to be released tomorrow. Here's how to download

XAT Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 will be released by the Xavier School of Management on Monday, December 21. Candidates who have registered for the XAT 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets through the official website-- xatonline.in.

XLRI will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test on January 3, 2021, at 185 examination centres spread across the country. The duration of XAT 2021 examination will be three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The XAT exam will be held in online mode.

XAT Admit Xard 2021: How to download

Visit the official website-- xatonline.in

Click on the link 'download XAT admit card'

Enter your credentials and login

The XAT admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Latest Education News