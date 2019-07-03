West Bengal ITI Merit List 2019 Released: Direct Link to download, check Rank List at iti.webscte.co.in

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE West Bengal ITI Merit List 2019

West Bengal ITI Merit List 2019 Released | The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development has released the ITI Merit List 2019 on its official website -- iti.webscte.co.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the admission to Government ITIs, ICTs, PPP it is and Junior Polytechnic can find their name in the West Bengal ITI 2019 Rank List.

About West Bengal ITI 2019

WB ITI Merit List 2019 will be released for Group E and M separately. WBSCVET will prepare two merit lists according to the mode of admission opted by the candidates. The Group E merit list will include the names of the candidates appeared and qualified in the Common Entrance Test or CET 2019. The Group M merit list of WB ITI is prepared on the basis of merit of the candidates (i.e. on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in Madhyamik or equivalent Board examination). CET 2019 for WB ITI admission 2019 was conducted on June 1.

West Bengal ITI Merit List 2019 Released | Steps to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- iti.webscte.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Merit List Publication [Both M & E Group]’.

Step 3: The West Bengal ITI Merit List 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must know that the admissions will be held on the basis of ranks secured by the candidates in the West Bengal ITI Merit List 2019.