UGC on exams: Majority of the universities have conducted exams or planning to do so

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday said over 640 universities have responded on the holding varsity exams amid the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

In a statement, UGC said, "Universities were approached to inform the status of the conduct of the examination. Response received from 640 universities. Out of these, 454 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct. 177 universities are yet to decide on the conduct of the examination."

The commission further said 27 private universities, which were established during 2019-20 to till date, the first batch is yet to become eligible for the final examination, it said.

Earlier, UGC in wake of states canceling final year university exams has said that states are not permissible to do this and commission does have the power to take action. Asking state universities to follow the revised guidelines, UGC has said that states are legally bound to follow its guidelines.

"As per the UGC Act, State governments cannot take this decision. Unlike school education, which is on the State list, higher education is on the concurrent list. UGC and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) directives have to be implemented. It is there in the act," The Hindu quoted HRD Secretary Amit Khare as saying.

UGC reaction has come after Delhi became the latest state to cancel all state-level university examinations. Delhi announced this decision on Saturday.

