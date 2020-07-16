Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 DECLARED on mahresult.nic.in | Direct link to check MSBSHE Class 12 result

Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: MSBSHE Class 12 result declared on mahresult.nic.in. Here's how to check

Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) has declared the result of HSC class 12 exams today, July 16. Secretary of the board Dr Ashok Bhosale said in a press release that the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (std 12th) will be declared on the board's website at 1 PM on Thursday.

Candidates can check their Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination results on the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother's first name is required to check a student's scorecard on the website.

The result date for HSC to be declared by July 15 and SSC by July end was revealed Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale after attending a virtual meeting with the state's education department.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: Follow these simple steps to check scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on MSBSHE HSC Result 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number and click on submit.

Step 4: Result will flash on your computer/ smartphone.

Step 5: Download the result in the form of a PDF

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

The result will show the student's name, subject-wise marks, and total score secured by him/her.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check score via SMS

The students have been facilitated to check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They just need to opt message option on their phone, and type MH and send it to 57766.

This year, the evaluation process of answer sheets was delayed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. A total of 13 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination and 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam this year.

