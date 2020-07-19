Image Source : INDIA TV UGC guidelines challenged in Supreme Court as students seek relief

The guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) have been challenged in the Supreme Court. At least 31 students from various universities in 13 states and one union territory moved the top court today. Among these, one is a COVID-19 patient. The UGC's decision of holding final-year exams by September 30 is one of the main points of contention. Taking social media by storm, students across the country have been demanding scrapping of the revised guidelines.

The petition has sought cancellation of final-year examinations for universities across the country. Results should be declared on the basis of past performance and internal assessment of a student, it says. The petitioners have also sought awarding of marksheets and degrees to successful students by July 31, 2020. The 31 petitioners have also demanded adoption of CBSE mechanism and providing of another chance to those dissatisfied with their marks.

India TV Digital also spoke to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today, placing before him the concerns of university students. Nishank said that he was keeping a close eye on all the suggestions coming in. "Those having merit will be looked into and meetings will follow," he told India TV Digital. Read full story.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray filed a writ petition in the court seeking relief for lakhs of students throughout the country. "Today Yuva Sena has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court with a humble prayer to save lives of lakhs students, teachers, non-teaching staff and their families by asking the UGC not to be stubborn about enforcing examinations when India has crossed the 10 lakh cases mark," Thackeray mentioned. He further said that the academic excellence couldn't be judged by one examination. "For academic excellence, we must calculate the aggregate marks of the past semesters. Beyond which, if students still feel the need to appear for an examination, they voluntarily may do so post COVID. The petition is for each and every student across the country, being forced to appear for an examinaton in an absolutely bizarre judgement of the situation by UGC and non-flexibility when it comes to human safety," he said.

WHAT STUDENTS SAY

Our degrees and results have been really delayed this year and students stand losing their higher education & employment offers (some have already lost). Due to the indecisiveness of Unis and impractical nature of UGC guidelines, students might lose a whole year. The guidelines do not give due consideration to the infrastructural and demographic limitations of our education system. Their adamant insistence on conducting traditional pen and paper exams during the pandemic will spell doom for students.

I can't give exams in this situation. We want results as soon as possible. We have submitted assignment to our university. So, we want results by 80-20 process. We can't wait till September. Do anybody give guarantee that corona will decrease till September?? No.

UGC should implement the fundamental of assessing students based upon the previous sem and the projects/dissertation submitted by them. They should cancel conductance of exam right now!

WHAT UGC SAYS

Despite strong opposition from students, the UGC maintains that it would conduct exams for final-year students. Recently, UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain said conducting final year exams for graduation or post-graduation courses is very important, and the safety of students is our prime concern. "Universities and colleges can opt to conduct exams through online, offline, or blended mode. Guidelines for the conduct of exams have been issued on the basis of the Standard Operating Procedure suggested by the Health Ministry. All states should conduct exams for final year students."

The UGC said over 640 universities responded on the holding of varsity exams. Out of these, 454 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct. 177 universities are yet to decide on the conduct of the examination, the UGC said. In the case of 27 private universities, established during 2019-2020 to till date, the first batch is yet to become eligible for the final examination, the commission said.

