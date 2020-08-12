Karnataka High Court to shortly hear plea challenging UGC guidelines, final year exams

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

The Karnataka High Court is hearing a plea challenging the UGC guidelines mandating the conduct of final year exams. The petition has been filed by students of Bangalore Institute of Technology. The matter will be heard by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav. Last week, the Court had issued a notice in the matter.

UPDATES:

11:04 am: Bench says point of where UGC has made this option available.

11:03 am: Advocate Bhargav Bhat argues that he seeks for conduct of exams via online mode.

11:02 am: Petitioners' advocate says that he is only pressing for alternative relief as the main matter is currently before Supreme Court.

11:00 am: Karnataka High Court begins hearing

