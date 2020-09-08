Postpone NEET after Diwali if classes won't start till January 2021: Subramanian Swamy

Image Source : PTI Subramanian Swamy/FILE IMAGE

Amid calls for the postponement of the prestigious NEET exam, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy argued that there was no reason to not delay the entrance if classes won't begin till 2021.

"Now that it has been decided that colleges and institutes will re-open only in January 2021, there is no reason to not delay the NEET exams to after Deepavali when the weather will be better and coronavirus threat lower," Swamy wrote on Twitter.

As many as 15.97 lakh candidates from across the country have registered for NEET, a pen-paper based test, scheduled to be held on September 13. This time, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the number of centres from 2,546 to 3,843 in view of the coronavirus pandemic as social distancing rules will be in place.

The entry and exit of candidates has been straggered to ensure social distancing outside the examination hall.

